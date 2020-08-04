south china sea chinese People’s Liberation Army Air Force fly patrols asia pacific

The video shows air crews running to their Su-30MKK Flanker aircraft at an air base in Southern China, reports The Drive.

After take-off, the jets rendezvous with an aerial tanker for refuelling before passing over the Spratly Islands in the disputed waterway. Some of the warplanes are loaded with air-to-air missiles for the 10-hour mission.

The images aim to portray the power of the People’s Liberation Army Air Force and come after a series of naval exercises in the South China Sea by the US and its allies, including Australia.

One of the artificial islands built by China within the Spratly group of islands in the South China Sea. (Getty)

China has built airstrips on many of its island holdings in the region, including man-made islands atop coral reefs. It is not clear if the aircraft in the video landed on them.

Here is a round-up of recent developments in the South China Sea.

China, Australia spar on Twitter

Chinese and Australian diplomats sparred on Twitter over Beijing’s actions in the South China Sea following Australia’s endorsement of a US statement that it would recognise virtually none of China’s territorial claims there.

Australia recently filed a memorandum with the United Nations saying the claims were “without legal basis,” plunging Canberra into the controversy that has drawn angry responses from Beijing.

Australian High Commissioner Barry O’Farrell became involved in diplomatic Twitter dispute about the South China Sea. (AAP)

Australian High Commissioner Barry O’Farrell tweeted on Thursday he told India’s Minister of External Affairs that China’s moves were “destabilising and could provoke escalation.”

Chinese Ambassador Sun Weidong responded Friday by accusing O’Farrell of “disregarding facts,” writing: “It’s clear who safeguard peace,amp;stability & destabilize,amp;provoke escalations in the region.”

O’Farrell shot back saying China should follow a 2016 international tribunal ruling that rejected most of Beijing’s claims. China has denounced the ruling as “illegal” and without any “binding force.”

China bombers hold drills over sea

China said long-range bombers were among the aircraft that took part in recent aerial drills over the South China Sea amid rising tensions between Washington and Beijing over the strategic waterway.

The exercises included night- take-offs and landings and simulated long-range attacks, Defence Ministry spokesperson Ren Guoqiang said.

Royal Australian Navy warships have joined US and Japanese vessels in military exercises. (Department of Defence). (Supplied)

Among the planes were H-6G and H-6K bombers, upgraded versions of aircraft long in use in China’s military, Ren said.

He said the exercises had been previously scheduled and were aimed at boosting pilot abilities to operate under all conditions, regardless of weather or of day. It wasn’t clear whether live bombs were used.

US, Australia criticise China

US and Australian diplomats and defence ministers pledged to renew and strengthen a united front against China and what they termed Beijing’s malign behaviour throughout the region and beyond.