Simone Biles is dating Houston Texans safety Jonathan Owens

🤫🔑 3 Secrets typically not mentioned in creating & maintaining a strong/sexy core. It’s worth the read. 🤞🏽 • 1. Activating your Transverse Abdominis (TVA) is ESSENTIAL! Your TVA is a horizontal muscle structure, underlying the vertical muscle, rectus abdominis (6-pack). Activate your TVA by pulling your belly-button back towards your spine. An easy way to do this is to elevate your feet on something (wall, box, etc.) while lying on your back & pushing your lower back to the floor. This activation is THE MOST essential for a strong, sexy core. When someone says to “brace,” or “activate” your core through a movement, this is the 1st movement to be engaged & maintained. It protects your spine & strengthens the movement. 💯 • 2. Static/Eccentric exercises. Planks, L-holds, resisted flexion/extension. These force the muscles to increase their endurance, maintain muscle contraction or length, & build muscular strength. People typically shy away from these types of exercises, because they do not feel a pump or see an immediate difference. However, by avoiding core exercises (the most important) they lose out on core strength & additional strength to their limbs. A tight/strong core creates strength throughout the rest of the body. 💪🏽 • 3. HIIT makes the body use an incredible amount of energy & oxygen in a short period of time, & makes the body continue to burn calories for longer periods post-workout. The high caloric burn & after-burn help your lose weight & shed fat to create a toned/strong/sexy core, so long as you do not eat poorly after your exercise. Try 1st Phorm’s Post-Workout Stack, or if you don’t have that, a good replacement would be a banana & protein isolate shake. Replenish energy, & rebuild muscle. The high oxygen consumption is important too, because it creates that “shred,” through cellular activity & oxygen turnover. Think of something being shrink wrapped. 😉 • Those are my three big secrets. Are you willing to make some changes? Use these secrets next time you decide it’s time to get the abs you’ve always wanted. ✌🏽 • #FitnessTips #BodyGoals #Motivation #IAm1stPhorm #1stPhormAthleteSearch #WeDoTheWork

A post shared by Stacey Ervin Jr. (@staceyervinjr) on Feb 16, 2020 at 3:16pm PST