Simone Biles is dating Houston Texans safety Jonathan Owens

Relationships aren’t official unless you post a picture together on Instagram. Or, at least, that seems to be the rule these days. And on Sunday, Simone Biles went “Instagram official” with her boyfriend, Houston Texans safety Jonathan Owens.
The 23-year-old world-champion gymnast shared two photos of herself with Owens along with the caption, “It’s just us.”
Biles started dating Owens after breaking up with fellow gymnast Stacey Ervin Jr. in July.
Biles shared her first photo with Owens on Instagram stories a few weeks ago.
Owens is an undrafted free agent from Missouri Western State. He was on the Texans’ practice squad in 2019 before signing another contract with the team in January.