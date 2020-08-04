Selena Gomez Shares Beauty Line Info And Release Date

Back in February, Selena Gomez announced that she was getting into the beauty game with her very own brand, Rare Beauty.
At the time, she simply said that the line would be coming this summer. But now, we have a release date and a lot more info.
Mark your calendars because Rare Beauty is coming to Sephora and is going to be available at RareBeauty.com on Sept. 3!
“I’ve had so much fun creating everything and can’t wait for y’all to try it all! I hope you love it as much as I do!” Selena said in her announcement.
She also opened up about her intentions for the line in a video for Rare Beauty, which she says is for “any girl, woman, boy, whoever,” and is something that can help them “feel beautiful just exactly how they are.”
Selena has been previewing the makeup on Instagram and wore it in her “Boyfriend” video.
She hasn’t shared the full scope of offerings yet, but she did tell Amy Schumer that it includes mascara and “48 shades of foundation and concealer” in a conversation for Interview Magazine.
You can add your name to the wait list here ahead of the Sept. 3 launch!
Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the Daily newsletter!