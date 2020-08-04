Samantha Ronson Defends ‘Respectful and Kind’ Ellen DeGeneres

WENN

Amid multiple accusations that ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ is a toxic workplace, the British DJ insists the TV host has always been ‘respectful and kind’ to her.

–

Samantha Ronson has spoken out in defence of Ellen DeGeneres, insisting the TV host has always been “respectful and kind” to her.

The presenter has been heavily criticised in recent weeks for allegedly turning a blind eye to her toxic workplace as past and present staff members report misconduct, racism and sexual harassment.

The allegations prompted DeGeneres to issue an apology, insisting she was unaware that producers on the show had behaved so badly while promising to take a more active role in the way things are done going forward.

Since then, Ellen’s various celebrity friends have been speaking out in support of the former actress, with Samantha the latest as she tweeted her “unpopular opinion” on Monday (03Aug20), reflecting on her experience working with the former actress “for years.”

“Unpopular opinion: I’ve worked for @TheEllenShow as a dj, for her parties, for years and she has ALWAYS been respectful and kind to me,” the 42-year-old British musician said.

One fan then responded and stated that many of the reports claim that Ellen is nice to celebrity guests, to which Samantha replied, “I knew this was coming, but you’d be surprised by how many people are super rude when you become someone they are writing a cheque to. It’s super disappointing.”

Another then commented, “You’re also a celebrity guest. It’s the people who work for her that she’s reportedly been awful to.”

To which Samantha replied, “I wasn’t a celebrity guest. I was an employee. Very different. Trust me.”