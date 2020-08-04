Ryan Reynolds ‘Unreservedly Sorry’ for Plantation Wedding

WENN

The ‘Deadpool’ actor says he deeply regrets choosing to exchange wedding vows with Blake Lively at a former slave plantation in South Carolina back in 2012.

–

Ryan Reynolds will always deeply regret staging his 2012 wedding on a former slave plantation.

The “Deadpool” star and Blake Lively exchanged vows at Boone Hall in South Carolina and Ryan now wishes the couple had put more thought into the site of the nuptials.

“It’s something we’ll always be deeply and unreservedly sorry for,” Ryan told Fast Company. “It’s impossible to reconcile.”

“What we saw at the time was a wedding venue on Pinterest. What we saw after was a place built upon devastating tragedy. Years ago we got married again at home.”

He added, “Shame works in weird ways. A giant f**king mistake like that can either cause you to shut down or it can reframe things and move you into action. It doesn’t mean you won’t f**k up again. But repatterning and challenging lifelong social conditioning is a job that doesn’t end.”

Blake and Ryan recently joined the fight against racial injustice after George Floyd’s murder by donating $200,000 (£153,000) to the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP).