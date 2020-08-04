Ryan Reynolds Calls His and Blake Lively’s Plantation Wedding a “Giant F–king Mistake”

They also wrote about how they’re committed to raising their children “so they never grow up feeding this insane pattern and so they’ll do their best to never inflict pain on another being consciously or unconsciously.”

The couple continued, “It’s the least we can do to honor not just George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and Eric Garner, but all the Black men and women who have been killed when a camera wasn’t rolling.”

In addition, they contributed another $200,000 to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund and shared how they “stand in awe of this organization and its leader Sherrilyn Ifill.”

“And this is just the start,” Lively and Reynolds continued. “We also pledge to stay educated and vote in every election. We want to know the positions of school board nominees, sheriffs, mayors, councilpersons. We want to know their positions on justice. But mainly we want to use our privilege and platform to be an ally. And to play a part in easing pain for so many who feel as though this grand experiment is failing them.”

They then linked to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund and encouraged their followers to take action.

“There are petitions to sign, representatives to call, money to be donated, calls to action, or simply information to better understand the issues and how each and every one of us can help,” they concluded.