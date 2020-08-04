Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively Sorry For Plantation Wedding

“What we saw at the time was a wedding venue on Pinterest. What we saw after was a place built upon devastating tragedy.”

In 2012, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds got married at Boone Hall in South Carolina.


Mike Coppola / Getty Images

For those who don’t know, Boone Hall, a popular site for weddings, is first and foremost a slave plantation.


Joe Sohm / Universal Images Group via Getty

The antebellum era plantation is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and includes a Colonial Revival plantation house and nine historic slave cabins, built between 1790 and 1810, where dozens of Black people were enslaved.

The couple — who recently contributed $200,000 to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund — has received backlash over the years, but have never publicly spoken out.

every time I see ryan reynolds and blake lively I remember they got married on a slave plantation

something about blake lively never sat right with me n then I found out she got married on a plantation

Well, in a new interview with Fast Company, the 43-year-old Deadpool actor addressed their plantation wedding for the first time.

“It’s something we’ll always be deeply and unreservedly sorry for,” he said. “It’s impossible to reconcile.”


Steven Ferdman / Getty Images

“What we saw at the time was a wedding venue on Pinterest. What we saw after was a place built upon devastating tragedy.”


Joe Sohm / Universal Images Group via Getty

Last year, both Pinterest and online wedding-planning site The Knot restricted promotion of plantations on their sites, with a spokesperson for Pinterest saying, “Weddings should be a symbol of love and unity. Plantations represent none of those things.”

“Years ago we got married again at home, but shame works in weird ways. A giant fucking mistake like that can either cause you to shut down, or it can reframe things and move you into action.”

