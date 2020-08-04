Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively Sorry For Plantation Wedding

“What we saw at the time was a wedding venue on Pinterest. What we saw after was a place built upon devastating tragedy.”
In 2012, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds got married at Boone Hall in South Carolina.
For those who don’t know, Boone Hall, a popular site for weddings, is first and foremost a slave plantation.
The couple — who recently contributed $200,000 to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund — has received backlash over the years, but have never publicly spoken out.
Well, in a new interview with Fast Company, the 43-year-old Deadpool actor addressed their plantation wedding for the first time.
“It’s something we’ll always be deeply and unreservedly sorry for,” he said. “It’s impossible to reconcile.”
“What we saw at the time was a wedding venue on Pinterest. What we saw after was a place built upon devastating tragedy.”
“Years ago we got married again at home, but shame works in weird ways. A giant fucking mistake like that can either cause you to shut down, or it can reframe things and move you into action.”
