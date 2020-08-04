RoboSense 80 Laser-Beam LiDAR RS-Ruby Lite Is Officially for Sale, Early-Bird Price $12,800

Article content continued

High resolution and performance LiDAR sensor with affordable price is the key to move medium-and-high-speed autonomous driving projects from R,amp;D towards commercial viability. The RS-Ruby Lite is the most competitive and cost-effective high laser-beam LiDAR, making it ideal for medium-and-high-speed autonomous driving applications.

The RS-Ruby Lite is available for sale and ready for delivery. For orders please visit www.robosense.ai/buy or contact a RoboSense account manager.

About RoboSense:

Founded in 2014, RoboSense (Suteng Innovation Technology Co., Ltd.) is the leading provider of Smart LiDAR Sensor Systems incorporating LiDAR sensors, AI algorithms and IC chipsets, that transform conventional 3D LiDAR sensors to full data analysis and comprehension systems. The company’s mission is to possess outstanding hardware and artificial intelligence capabilities to provide smart solutions that enable robots (including vehicles) to have perception capability more superior to humans.

Attracted an all-star team from leading corporations and institutions around the world, there are 500+ employees in 6 global locations-Shenzhen, Beijing, Shanghai, Suzhou, Stuttgart, and Silicon Valley to support RoboSense’s fast-growing in innovation and development. Until 2019, RoboSense owns more than 500 patents globally.

