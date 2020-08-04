Rihanna Slays The September Issue Of ‘Harper’s BAZAAR’ And Talks About Launching Fenty Skin

#Roommates, COVID-19 may have stopped many of the world’s daily activities—but fashion must go on! Which is likely why ‘Harper’s BAZAAR’ decided to put Rihanna on the cover of its fashion-forward September issue and she definitely doesn’t disappoint. Aside from slaying in a variety of looks, she also gives us a bit of insight to the newest product in her beauty arsenal, Fenty Skin.

Rihanna fans have been blessed a lot these last few years (well, not with an album, of course) as she has single-handedly created a beauty empire that equally champions diversity and inclusivity. In the September 2020 issue of ‘Harper’s BAZAAR,’ Rihanna not only shows of the style that made her a fashion icon—but she also explains the process behind Fenty Skin.

Rihanna had this to say about why she decided to release a skin care line:

“I’ve always seen the Fenty brand as more than just makeup, and I knew I wanted to make skin care from the very beginning. It was just about getting it right. You have to live with the formulas for awhile and test them in different ways. It’s very different from makeup in that sense. It takes a long time.”

Rihanna hopes that Fenty Skin will bring the same inclusivity and diversity to the skin care market that Fenty Beauty did for cosmetics. It reportedly took over two years of development to create the line that now includes an expertly curated collection of three multitasking two-in-one products: makeup remover/cleanser, serum/toner, and an SPF moisturizer.

As for her long-awaited, highly-anticipated album, Rihanna can only tell us that it’s coming “sooner than we think.” Hopefully, that’s enough to satisfy the Navy…for now.

