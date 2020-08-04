Richmond Tigers vs Brisbane Lions start time, results, news for 2020 round 10

AFL fans are in a for a treat on Tuesday night as two of the competition’s premiership contenders collide when the Tigers take on the Lions at Metricon Stadium.

Richmond may be three spots behind the Lions on the ladder sitting in the fifth spot, but they will no doubt fancy their chances having not lost to Brisbane since 2009.

Despite still missing key players from their 2019 premiership squad, the Tigers are once again looking like genuine premiership contenders with four wins from their past five games.

However, it will be far from easy tonight for Richmond who clashes with a Brisbane side who will be full of motivation and looking to amend their 47-point loss to the Tigers back in last year’s qualifying final.

Both sides have only made one change to their line-ups for Round 10.

Tigers veteran defender Nick Vlastuin returns from a calf injury, replacing Oleg Markov who has been omitted by coach Damien Hardwick.