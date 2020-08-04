‘RHOP’ Star Karen Huger Isn’t ‘Impressed’ With Wendy Osefo

Instagram

It all starts after the political commentator says in an episode of ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ that Karen acts like she has never met even though they actually did.

Even though Wendy Osefo has just joined the cast of “The Real Housewives of Potomac“, she has already ignited a feud with one of her co-stars. The political commentator hit back at Karen Huger after she dissed her on Twitter on Monday night, August 3, when they were watching a new episode of the Bravo show.

During the episode, Wendy gave her impressions on each of the cast members and it’s safe to say that her impressions on Karen were far from good. She mentioned that the two of them had met before, but Karen acted like she never met her in the past. Karen, watching this scene, did not just remain mum as she took to her Twitter to clarify things while taking the chance to throw some shades at Wendy.

“What do you mean. I act like I’ve never met you,” Karen wrote. “I just said hello to you at Candice’s party last night.. I met you briefly on the carpet and heard your voice a few times during phone conversations when we briefly served on the same board.” The 57-year-old then added that she wasn’t “impressed” with Wendy so far.

Her tweet apparently didn’t go unnoticed by Wendy because she decided to hit back at her with a rather savage message. “I wouldn’t be impressed with a young, educated BLACK woman, raising her young BLACK boys in today’s America if I were you as well,” she sarcastically wrote. “I should stop speaking out against injustices against BLACK people and start selling perfume.”

Poking fun at her co-star’s name, Wendy added, “It makes sense your name is ‘Karen.’ ”

Karen herself has read the response and answered back, “WAY TOO SOON FOR THE KAREN MOVE LOL!! Slow it down slow it down.” Meanwhile, fellow cast member Robyn Dixon showed her support for Wendy. She said, “Well, welcome to the party.”