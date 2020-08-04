‘RHOA’ Stars Annoyed NeNe Leakes Has Still Not Signed Her Contract!!

NeNe Leakes revealed that contract negotiations with Bravo are still ongoing — but it seems that cast members are growing tired of her stalling and want her to either sign or walk away.

The ladies are a little annoyed that Nene hasn’t signed her contract yet. They feel she does this every year and puts herself on this pedestal and they just roll their eyes a bit over it,” a source close to production told HollywoodLife. “They’re not surprised.”

The source adds that they “all still want [NeNe] to return because she does make good TV, but they’re fine with her departing.”

NeNe says it’s not her fault she has not signed her contract — “I know a lot of people think it’s [my fault I haven’t signed my contract]. Nene is not doing that,” NeNe said on Instagram Live. “I’m still in a holding pattern. Let me start there. I also want to say that it’s not me, it’s them.”