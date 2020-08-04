‘RHOA’ Stars Annoyed NeNe Leakes Has Still Not Signed Her Contract!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
5

NeNe Leakes revealed that contract negotiations with Bravo are still ongoing — but it seems that cast members are growing tired of her stalling and want her to either sign or walk away.

The ladies are a little annoyed that Nene hasn’t signed her contract yet. They feel she does this every year and puts herself on this pedestal and they just roll their eyes a bit over it,” a source close to production told HollywoodLife. “They’re not surprised.”

