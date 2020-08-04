‘RHOA’ Cast Members ‘Roll Their Eyes’ as NeNe Leakes Has Yet to Sign Season 13 Contract

Bravo

Even though the ladies on ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ are allegedly annoyed because of the matter, it is said that the cast, who has started filming, is ‘not surprised.’

Things have yet to be settled between Bravo and NeNe Leakes ahead of season 13 of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta“. The fact that NeNe is still in negotiations regarding the new season reportedly doesn’t sit well with other cast members.

“The ladies are a little annoyed that NeNe hasn’t signed her contract yet. They feel she does this every year and puts herself on this pedestal and they just roll their eyes a bit over it,” a source close to production claims to HollywoodLife.com. Despite that, it is said that the cast, who has started filming, is “not surprised.”

NeNe herself previously opened up about the state of the negotiations regarding her return to the upcoming season. “So, I’m still on holding pattern, let me start there. And also I’d be able to say that it’s not me, it’s them,” NeNe explained. “Every single season when it ends, or at least the last 3 or 4 seasons, I have been dealing with this-going back and forth.”

Once again, the 52-year-old insisted that the whole process took so long because of the show’s production team. “I know a lot of people think it’s me. ‘NeNe holds out to the last minute,’ ‘NeNe holding out,’ that’s not NeNe. NeNe is not doing that,” she said, adding that “negotiation takes time.”

The uncertainty surrounding NeNe’s return to the new season also sparked rumors that she’s been fired by the network. Her rep Steven Grossman denied them, saying that it was “absolutely not true that Nene has been fired from ‘RHOA’. Furthermore, it was made abundantly clear prior that she will always be welcome on the series as long as she wants to be. … Any speculation or sources trying to create controversy by stating otherwise are incredibly inaccurate. Bloop.”

While NeNe’s status in season 13 remains uncertain, the new season will reportedly welcome two new faces, actress Drew Sidora and Canadian YouTube star LaToya Ali a.k.a. LaToya Forever. Drew will be the second actress to appear on the show after Kim Fields, who left the series after season 7 to prioritize her acting and directing career. Meanwhile, LaToya was first reported to join “RHOA” back in 2019.