Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer reveals she wasn’t allowed to attend Sushant Singh Rajput’s funeral

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14. While the Mumbai Police declared his death as suicide, they have still gone ahead with their investigation in order to search for a possible cause that pushed the late actor to take such an extreme step.

The twist in the tale came when Sushant’s father KK Singh filed an FIR in Patna against Rhea Chakraborty and 5 others. Rhea’s legal team immediately filed a plea in the Supreme Court asking for a transfer of the case to Mumbai from Bihar. Now, Satish Maneshinde, who is representing Rhea, revealed that Rhea was not even allowed to attend Sushant’s funeral. The lawyer stated, “Rhea Chakraborty has always been living in Mumbai. She was in Mumbai on 14th June 2020. She was not allowed to attend the funeral of Sushant Singh as her name was stuck off from the list of 20. She was summoned by Mumbai Police on 18th of June 2020 at Bandra Police Station. Her statement was recorded there. Subsequently she was summoned to appear on 17th July 2020 at Santacruz Police station. She appeared and recorded her supplementary statement.”

Rhea’s Supreme Court hearing in response to her plea is expected to take place tomorrow i.e August 5.