Ratched Might Just Fill the Void While You Wait For More American Horror Story

Paulson and costars Cynthia Nixon, Sharon Stone, Finn Wittrock, Sophie Okonedo, and Jon Jon Briones took the virtual stage on Tuesday for a TV Critics Association panel, and Paulson was asked for a few updates on when American Horror Story might return. Short answer: she doesn’t know.

Production was supposed to have already begun for a typical start date of September, and she said she had heard they might possibly return to production in October, or possibly 2021. So we continue to wait.

Back in March, Murphy confirmed that Paulson would return for season 10 after sitting out season nine, along with newcomer Macaulay Culkin. The season 10 cast also includes Evan Peters, Kathy Bates, Billie Lourd, Leslie Grossman, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross, and Wittrock.

Paulson also confirmed that she will direct next season.