Pretty Ricky’s Singer Seems Unbothered Despite Being Accused of Assaulting Pregnant Baby Mama

The accusations against Baby Blue surface online after a woman, who goes by redspice on Instagram, details her story of being assaulted while pregnant on the photo-sharing platform.

Pretty Ricky‘s singer Baby Blue has been hit with assault accusation. A woman, who is reportedly pregnant with his child, came forward with allegations that the R&B star assaulted her. However, Baby Blue seemed to be unbothered with the accusation.

Instead of addressing the matter, the singer appeared to be trolling on social media. He reposted one of his tweets which read, “I’m the best boyfriend. I’m loyal, loving, motivating, a man of God, a family man, a freak, a man of God, I’m funny, ambitious, hardworking, successful, I smell good, I ain’t boring, I’m perfect.” It seemed like he was trolling DaniLeigh who caught people’s attention with similar message.

Meanwhile, the accusations against Baby Blue surfaced online after the woman, who goes by redspice on the photo-sharing platform, detailed her story on Instagram Story. “It’s nothing worst than dealing with a Lying Deceiving, Womanizing, Bipolar, Narcissist… who’s abusive when they not getting there way yet but sweet when in need of your loving,” so she wrote on Instagram Stories on Sunday, August 2.

“It’s well over due that ppl know the truth about ‘DBS’ my unborn son father,” she added. “imagine being punched in the stomach at five months, picture yourself driving and someone slapping and punching you constantly!” she continued, insinuating that Baby Blue did all the things that she mentioned before to her.

“He fixed his mouth to tell me to get an abortion at seven months ‘to clear the air’ no mother should go through this when carrying a blessing but for his own Gain tellin other women he’s just finding out about the pregnancy all lies just to keep them around,” she continued. “Being woken up with hands around your neck nearly chocking you to death…but yet screaming single and wants you to be soli to them.”

She also posted a since-deleted photo featuring a domestic violence flier from the police department. “Ain’t nothing fake they waiting for his ass once he come back in the country,” she captioned the snap.