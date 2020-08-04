President Donald Trump’s tweet calling to delay the election was a distraction, but we must take it seriously

For months, I’ve been waiting for President Donald Trump to pre-emptively question the legitimacy of the 2020 election results. And then there it was, on the morning of July 30, just minutes after a report was issued showing the worst economic drop on record: via tweet the President suggested delaying the election due to unfounded claims of mail-ballot fraud.

With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history. It will be a great embarrassment to the USA. Delay the Election until people can properly, securely and safely vote??? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 30, 2020

Trump has done a lot of terrible and dangerous things, including shamelessly using his position to enrich himself and his family, pardoning his criminal associates, supporting white supremacists, sanctioning the caging of children at the border, and sending federal troops into the cities of his political opponents. But out of all his egregious actions, none have threatened the foundation of our democracy quite like this.

After publishing my obligatory social media outrage posts about our president’s tweet, I immediately was scolded by fellow liberals and avid political spectators. Don’t pay it any attention, they said, his tweet is designed to be a distraction from the failing economy and his rapidly declining approval rating.

Of course, they could be right. Our economy is in the worst shape it has been in since the Great Depression. Unemployment is rampant, families are getting kicked out of their homes, and more than 155,000 Americans have died from the coronavirus. It’s clear Trump is desperate to deflect attention so that his massive failure of leadership goes unnoticed in the midst of chaos.

But just because it may serve as a distraction, doesn’t mean that Trump isn’t serious. For more than a year the president has refused to confirm that he would honor the 2020 election results — deliberately leaving a window open to hold onto power despite the voters’ decision.

Trump’s insistence that mail-in ballots are rampant with corruption is just the newest in a long line of false and misleading statements meant to undermine the security of our elections. There is absolutely no evidence that mail ballot fraud is a risk.

In fact, here in Colorado, we implemented a vote-by-mail election system nearly a decade ago, and it has increased voter turnout, kept people safe in the face of a public health crisis, and strengthened the security of our elections.

With Colorado’s broad range of voting options, every registered voter receives a ballot in the mail which they can either mail back, leave in a dropbox, or. if they prefer, they can vote in person the old fashioned way. This system has been perfected by Republican and Democratic secretaries of state alike and applauded by those on both sides of the aisle.

So, yes, his tweet about mail-ballot fraud isn’t based in fact and, yes, it’s a distraction. But that doesn’t mean it isn’t incredibly dangerous.

Indeed, if we choose to dismiss this ominous suggestion, we are potentially paving the way for Donald Trump to delegitimize the result of an election should it not go his way. After all, as we’ve seen and again, his process of normalizing outrageous ideas often starts with a tweet.

No leader in our history has ever attempted to stop a federal election. We have held elections during the Civil War, each World War, the Spanish flu, and every other major crisis we’ve faced as a nation. Because we believe that no matter the external climate, voting is our most sacred right. It allows every individual to have a say in who leads their government — a liberty that millions of people around the world are denied.

Our founders deliberately built protections into the framework of our country to prevent this exact situation and to ensure that presidents don’t become despots by refusing a peaceful transfer of power after an election. The only way we keep that promise alive today is if every single American condemns this sinister suggestion coming from a wishful authoritarian. Simply put, the president has crossed a line and we must put an end to it immediately.

I’m well aware that I risk sounding like an alarmist. But in a year when we’ve seemingly ignored too many red flags and witnessed one unthinkable crisis after another, it is our responsibility to take this next potential threat seriously. After all, no crisis is bigger than a president dismantling our democracy.

Steve Fenberg is the Colorado Senate majority leader as the Democrat representing the 18th district in Boulder County.

