Patty Jenkins Plans to Leave ‘Wonder Woman’ Franchise After Third Film

Opening up about her plans for the ‘Wonder Woman’ trilogy, the director says an upcoming follow-up to ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ might be her last in the DC female superhero franchise.

Director Patty Jenkins will “probably” step away from the “Wonder Woman” film franchise after turning the superhero series into a trilogy.

The filmmaker is currently waiting to launch “Wonder Woman 1984” in theaters after the blockbuster’s original summer release was postponed until October due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite the delay, Jenkins has started making plans for another movie about the titular Amazon princess-turned-warrior, played by Gal Gadot, and the project will likely be her last in the franchise.

However, Jenkins warns fans there may be a bit of a wait in between releases, because she doesn’t want to jump straight back into the DC Comics world, as she had with the forthcoming 1984 after the success of 2017’s “Wonder Woman”.

In a new interview with German publication Geek, translated and posted on Twitter fan account @DCMovieNews2, she explains, “It’s just a matter of, will we change our minds (about the storyline), and when (to make it).”

“I think what we don’t want to do is do it back-to-back. It’s been great doing these two movies back-to-back, but I think it’s important to give it a little rest in between. And I like doing other things in between. And Gal has other things to do.”

Discussing her future with the franchise, Jenkins added, “The next one is probably my last Wonder Woman movie, so I have to put everything I want to show there. We have to think carefully.”

“WW84 gave me a chance to do a lot of things that I couldn’t accommodate in the first movie,” she explained. “I was so happy to tell the ‘Wonder Woman’ origin story. It was almost her birth, but we really haven’t seen what she is capable of.”

“It is exciting for me to show her at the peak of her strength. But it is also very important that she fights an internal struggle: she is a Goddess and tries to help humanity. She is not only someone who fights evil, she tries to show bad people how to improve. It’s an interesting dilemma.”