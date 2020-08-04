Paris Jackson Ends Longtime Gabriel Glenn Romance Amicably

Instagram

A source tells of the exes who also form a musical duo called The Sunflowers, ‘For now, both are going to focus on their separate projects and will probably decide down the road about their music together.’

Paris Jackson is single again. It’s been reported that the daughter of Michael Jackson has ended her relationship with singer Gabriel Glenn after more than two years together. TMZ first reported the news.

Sources close to Paris told the gossip site that the split was amicable, saying that their relationship just ran its course and that it’s something that is bound to happen. As for whether the actress and singer is going to look for new love, the source mentioned that Paris is currently investing herself in music to the point where she goes to a recording studio almost every day.

Another source dished to E! News, “Paris is doing okay. She’s working on herself. For now, both are going to focus on their separate projects and will probably decide down the road about their music together and The Sunflowers.”

Paris and Gabriel have been performing together as The Sunflowers prior to taking their relationship to a romantic level. Even though both of them usually kept things private when it came to their romance, they recently gave fans a look inside their relationship through a Facebook Watch series entitled “Unfiltered: Paris Jackson & Gabriel Glenn”.

In the finale episode that was aired on August 4, Paris revealed that he and Gabriel constantly butted heads. “A big thing for Aries is we are very impatient, depending on what it is,” she said. “The people that we love and things that we care about, we have the patience of a saint. But it’s a very interesting dynamic. We both have double stubborn energy. I’ve always known I was stubborn, and I knew that he was stubborn because he’s a Taurus.”

Despite that, Paris considered Gabriel as “one of many soulmates,” adding, “I don’t think soulmates are specifically just romantic partners. In one life Gabe was probably my daughter. And in another life he was probably my grandpa and then in another life he was probably my worst enemy.”