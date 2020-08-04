Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry Consider Moving to Australia

Instagram

The ‘Lord of the Rings’ actor admits he and pregnant fiancee are thinking about settling down in the land Down Under as they are about to welcome their daughter.

–

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are considering Australia as a safe place to bring up their unborn daughter in a troubled world.

The “Pirates of the Caribbean” star, 43, has connections Down Under having been married to Australian model Miranda Kerr, with whom he shares nine-year-old son Flynn.

And he’s now admitted that he’s put Australia top of the list of places he and his fiancee would consider moving to.

“I love it there and I’d move there in a heartbeat,” the actor tells Britain’s Daily Express newspaper. “We’re about to bring a baby into a really unique and unusual world, so who knows?”

“I think everybody’s exploring ideas and options so I wouldn’t rule Australia out. It’s right up there on my list of favourites, for sure.”

Describing his love of everything Aussie, he adds, “I’ve always had an affinity for Australia and Australians, having been married to one. I spent a lot of time there and it was a pretty big part of my life over the years.”

Katy and Orlando were due to wed this year (20) but their nuptials have been postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The “Firework” singer is set to give birth to her first child this summer – and is reportedly due this month