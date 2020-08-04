One Killed, Three Injured in Shooting at Mansion Party Reportedly Thrown by Odell Beckham Jr.

Instagram

Footage surfaces online showing the aftermath of the shootout at a Hollywood Hills mansion in Mulholland Drive, but cops don’t believe that an NFL player was involved.

A shooting erupted at a house party in Beverly Hills, California on early Tuesday, August 4, leaving one killed and three others injured. Los Angeles Fire Department has confirmed two of those injured partygoers are in critical condition, while a fourth injury has been located nearby, reporting a non-firearm-related injury (wrist) sustained while fleeing the scene.

A bunch of revelers were partying at the Mulholland Drive mansion when multiple shots rang out. Footage has surfaced online showing at least hundreds of people gathering at the mansion, flexing their fancy cars and dressing up for the night out. They did not practice social distancing and were not wearing a mask.

A man who filmed the video was outside when he heard gunshots from inside the house. People than started scrambling to save their lives. Gabriel Pacheco captioned the video posted on his Instagram page, “Mulholland Drive mansion party a lot of shootings lot of crazy s***.”

He described what happened at the party, “Big Hollywood Hills mansion party off Mulholland Drive shots fired people shot a lot of big Ballers were gambling lost a lot of money we’re pissed then a bunch of gangsters came in and robbed everybody and started shooting everybody. a lot of people with money and guns and gangsters got crazy I ran for my life it was crazy.”

Gabriel told The Sun that he received a “special invite” to attend the celebration at a rented property, but said he “can’t expose” who the party was thrown for because it was a “big name” NFL player. He added, “It’s important to recognize you can’t rent a mansion like that unless you’ve got a lot of money.”

Confirming Gabriel’s claim, CBS L.A. correspondent Brittney Hopper reported that she was told by a guard that the party was being thrown for an NFL player. There’s a speculation that the NFL star is Odell Beckham Jr. Another report said the party was hosted to honor an athlete who had just been drafted to the NFL.

However, contrary to the reports, police say say they don’t have any evidence to support the claims that an NFL player was at the party. Law enforcement sources tell TMZ that the party was a gang-related bash for the 8-Tray Gangster Crips and the scenario involving an NFL star was created as a cover story if any trouble happened.

Hours before the shooting broke out, police received a call from neighbors who complained about a break of the large gathering ban in Los Angeles County during the COVID-19 pandemic. Officers arrived at the scene, but they didn’t have a warrant to enter the property so were unable to break it up. The gunshots rang out at around 12:47 A.M.