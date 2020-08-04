NSW prison population drops 11 per cent, youth detention down 27 per cent

The number of people in NSW jails has fallen by nearly 11 per cent following changes in government services in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The number of young people, aged between 10 and 17, behind bars also decreased by 27 per cent between February and June this year.

BOCSAR said the decrease was mainly due to a reduction in the number of people on remand waiting for their court cases.

The drop in remand was due to three main factors: a dip in the number of charges laid by police, more favourable bail decisions by police and courts, and an increased number of people allowed to wait for their court cases out in the community.

“The community lockdown saw falls in many crime categories which led to fewer charges,” BOCSAR executive director Jackie Fitzgerald said.