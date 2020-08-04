NRL news, State of Origin selections

Queensland should bench Ben Hunt in this year’s State of Origin to start a decade-long reign for Harry Grant as Maroons hooker, icon Wally Lewis says.

Grant has been sensational for Wests Tigers this season, on loan from Melbourne Storm. He is a Dally M Medal chance and has been touted as a future representative player.

Lewis told Wide World of Sports that the 22-year-old rake – who faces strong competition for Origin selection from Hunt, Jake Friend and Reed Mahoney – was already good enough to debut in Queensland’s No.9 jersey.

“Harry Grant – I’ve been saying this kid’s going to be there for 10 years to come,” Lewis said on QLDER.

Harry Grant and Ben Hunt. (Getty)

“He is quite extraordinary. He’s always got plenty of time.

“He’s still a boy at the moment but when he’s carting the ball across the field, his vision is fantastic, his creativity is even better and it’s very hard not to be impressed.

“I don’t meant to be disrespectful to Ben Hunt but I think he’d make a perfect No.14. He can come in if things weren’t working or somebody got hurt, or if Harry wasn’t in the best of shape for the game he could fill in for a while or just give him a rest, to ensure that he had some strike-power at the end.”

Hunt has had a difficult season at the Dragons, losing his halfback role. He was demoted to the bench and is now starting at hooker, where he played for Queensland in impressive fashion during last year’s Origin series.

“Hunt, his last couple of weeks have been very impressive,” Lewis said.

“It was a bit of a tough start to the season for him but he’s doing pretty well.”

Queensland State of Origin icon Wally Lewis. (Getty)

Fellow Queensland great Sam Thaiday also nominated Hunt for a bench role.

“I think Ben Hunt’s a fantastic 14 in that Queensland role,” Thaiday said on QLDER.

“We’ve had it for many, many years for Queensland, we’ve had Cooper Cronk come off the bench in that 14 position, we’ve had Michael Morgan as well do that same job.”

Queensland’s Ben Hunt during last year’s State of Origin decider. (Getty)

Both Thaiday and Lewis gave Cowboys flyer Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow some chance of forcing an extraordinary Queensland debut, potentially on the wing. Big-name North Queensland teammate Valentine Holmes likely won’t be fit in time for Origin.

“There might be a chance and an opportunity for some bolters, so I’m not going to say no,” Thaiday said.

“I think ‘Hama’ is a great player and I think that if the chance and opportunity came from him to play for Queensland this early in his career, then good on him. I think he’d be a great winger and a great finisher out on the edge.”

Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow bursts away for a try in the Cowboys’ winning NRL Nines campaign. (Getty)

Thaiday also backed incumbent star Dane Gagai to keep his spot despite mixed form for South Sydney. Gagai has been sensational on the wing for the Maroons.

“He’s your next sort of Nate Myles; when you’re not overly playing great footy week-in and week-out for your club, you get into the Queensland team and absolutely kill it,” Thaiday said.

“He’s had a bit of an up-and-down season I think with Souths, has scored some tries of late. But you put a Queensland jersey on Dane Gagai and he finds a way to score a try.

“I think three ticks there next to him, you have to put him in your team.”

Dane Gagai of the Rabbitohs scores a try this season. (Getty)

Recalling last year’s series opener, in which Gagai scored two tries in a Queensland win, Lewis added: “This is a bloke who was man of the match in a State of Origin game playing on the wing.

“That just doesn’t happen. A lot of we former players, we used to say that wingers were overpaid impostors. but watching him play in that match in particular, I’m sure everybody agreed it was a fantastic performance.

“He adds experience as well to the side and you can’t buy that when it comes to the big-time football. it’ll be good to have him around for a little while yet.”

Lewis also backed a return for Jai Arrow in the Maroons’ forward pack, after the Titans hardman missed the last two games of the 2019 series due to an ankle injury. He was sorely missed as Queensland gave up a 1-0 lead to lose the shield 2-1.