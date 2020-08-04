NRL news, Paul Gelln backs Dragons’ Gareth Widdop Corey Norman swap deal

NRL great Paul Gallen has backed a mooted player swap between out of favour Dragons five-eighth Corey Norman and former skipper Gareth Widdop just 12-months after the England international walked out on the club.

The Daily Telegraph reports Widdop has reached out to Dragons upper-management in recent weeks and signaled a desire to return to the NRL next season, just one year into a four-year deal with Super League club Warrington.

The Dragons are believed to be considering off-loading Norman who has struggled to find consistency since making his lucrative move to the Red V, in a bid to clear room for their former skipper.

Gallen believed the sensational move would be a “good idea” for Norman who he says has struggled under the scrutiny of the NRL spotlight and his hefty $850,000-a-season price tag.

The Dragons are reportedly looking into a player swap between Gareth Widdop and Corey Norman. (Getty)

“I don’t think it’s a bad move for someone like Corey Norman,” Gallen told WWOS Radio.

“The trouble with halfbacks in Australia is that they’re under so much scrutiny, throw onto that he’s the second highest-paid player at the club, he just hasn’t been able to produce week-in week-out.

“He just doesn’t have the consistency you want from a top-flight halfback on that sort of money in Australia.

“I think a move to the UK wouldn’t be a bad idea for him. You know, he could probably play for another three or four years there.”

Corey Norman (Getty)

Warrington are coached by former St George Illawarra mentor Steve Price, a fact which is believed to be aiding the process.

Gallen believed if Norman was to be moved anywhere, the Dragons would still be locked into paying a sizeable chunk of his hefty salary.

“Corey Norman is on huge money and I know the money in the English Super League isn’t as much as over here.

“So I’d say that the Dragons, if this is true, would have be paying a fair chunk of his salary because he’s not going to leave without getting his coin.”