NRL news, Mark Geyer’s six signings to end Tigers’ historic finals drought

Rugby league legend Mark Geyer has revealed the six key signings he believes can revamp the Tigers as the club suffers through the longest finals drought in NRL history.

The Tigers’ finals hopes are hanging by a thread, after a shocking capitulation to the Warriors on Friday night consigned the club to their fourth loss in their past five games.

It’s been a far cry from the early season form. Coach Michael Maguire looked to have had the perennial 9th place battlers sitting comfortably in the NRL top-eight, with a string of impressive performances headlining their start.

But coming into the tail end season, fans have been served up another year of finals anxiety, with the squad spluttering along to the finish line sitting in 10th place.

Wests Tigers legend Benji Marshall

League legends Phil Gould and Paul Gallen didn’t mince their words on Nine’s 100% Footy when they said that the Tigers’ roster simply didn’t have enough depth to carry them through to finals football.

Geyer agrees and has urged the club to embark on a signing spree to end the longest finals drought in NRL history, starting with their forwards.

“In the forwards the first one would be Adam Elliot from the Bulldogs,” Geyer said on Triple Ms Rush Hour with MG. “I rate him as a player, I really do.

“Bailey Sironen from the Rabbitohs. His father played for the great club. He is one of the most improved forwards in the competition at the moment. I would be chasing him if I was the Tigers.

“This hurts me to say this because he is from the Panthers, but I would be going after James Tamou.

“You need that air of seniority and that air of respect that James Tamou demands and I think he would be fantastic for these young forwards like Blore, Mikaele and Garner coming through.”

Off-contract at the end of the season and looking increasingly likely to walk from Souths, Alex Johnston was the perfect strike player to shake up the Tigers’ backs, said Geyer.

“In the backs if I want to sign Alex Johnston to be my fullback that means Adam Doueihi will be my centre and Moses Mbye goes to the No.14,” He said.

“I also think they should chase Euan Aitken from the Dragons.

“With the right coaching he could be anything. He wasn’t on the fringe of Origin a couple of years ago by fluke.

Luke Brooks of the Tigers.

“You don’t lose your form by fluke. You lose your drive and your tenacity and that comes from your surroundings, so a change of scenery could be just what Euan Aitken is after.”

Above all, Geyer believed Brooks needed to solely own the Tigers’ halfback jersey and tipped Josh Reynolds or even Mbye to slot in at hooker as Harry Grant prepares for his departure.

“Someone like Jaeman Salmon form the Eels or Jack Cogger from the Bulldogs could be a good five-eighth,” Geyer said.

“They need someone who is not going to intimidate Luke Brooks. Brooks has got to say it is my team let’s go. Let’s play footy because they have got the forward pack that can match it with any other team.

“They will lose Harry grant back to the Storm, so Jacob Liddle is hopefully back from injury soon. He was next in line before he got hit with the injury stick. I think him or Josh Reynolds. I think Reynolds is a No.9 now.

“Even Moses Mbye could play No.9. If Ben Hunt can play hooker at Origin level, why can’t Mbye be a No.9 as well?”