NRL news | Jason Taumalolo Cowboys game change, Peter Sterling analysis

Cowboys $10 million man Jason Taumalolo has shifted away from a battering ram role under caretaker coach Josh Hannay, rugby league great Peter Sterling says.

Taumalolo, 27, has another seven years remaining on his unprecedented $1 million per season North Queensland contract and puts the Cowboys on his back every week.

The Tonga Test forward churns out historic numbers running the football; at once his team’s greatest asset and a potential concern for his longevity.

Yet Sterling told Wide World of Sports that there had been a shift in Taumalolo’s game under Hannay, where he was now selectively running at fewer defenders.

It’s a tweak that clearly hasn’t harmed his output, given that he ran for 241m – including 114m post-contact – against the Raiders on Saturday.

Cowboys lock Jason Taumalolo evades Raiders edge forward Elliott Whitehead. (Getty)

“Josh Hannay seems to have a pretty positive effect there and especially in one area. It’s noticeable that the game of Jason Taumalolo has changed, I think in a really good way, in the last couple of weeks,” Sterling said on Sterlo’s Wrap.

“Now, Taumalolo is our best forward [in the NRL]; power forward, runs between 200 and 300 metres every week. But I’ve always felt that there was more to his game.

“Since he moved into the middle, he’s got the right-foot step, he comes in and normally takes the first pass from the dummy-half. But why would you have such a quality forward just running at the meat of the defence all the time?

“But here [against Canberra] we can see that he coach has got him playing a little bit wider. John Asiata set him up for a lovely try through the middle, so he’s not doing it all himself.

“And I think that Hannay, with maybe a different view with regards to what he wants from his players to what Paul Green did, I think that could be really beneficial to Jason Taumalolo’s game because all of a sudden, we might see him used just a little bit differently; up against one and two defenders, instead of just running into four and five.”

Cowboys lock Jason Taumalolo clashes with Raiders edge defenders Jack Wighton and Elliott Whitehead. (Getty)

Sterling said that the benefits for both Taumalolo and the Cowboys were obvious. The powerhouse lock also made five passes and a pair of offloads against Canberra while ripping through 24 hit-ups.

“Surely that’s got to be a good thing. You don’t want Taumalolo doing the grunt work, with all due respect to those forwards who do the grunt work,” Sterling said

“You want him to be a little bit more specific in his runs and the way that he’s used.

“I think we saw signs of it on the weekend and I think we may see more of it in the second half of this season.”

Hannay, a 2005 Cowboys grand final centre, wants to earn the club’s coaching job full-time after the departure of Paul Green. Clever coaching with Taumalolo is surely a step in the right direction.

Taumalolo, a 2015 premiership winner and 2016’s joint Dally M Medallist, has been conscious of the fact that he can’t put his body through such extreme punishment for the full decade of his Cowboys contract.

Yet he is still far and away the biggest metre-eater for a North Queensland side that is currently struggling in 13th spot. They gave Canberra, last season’s grand finalists, a run for their money in a 14-12 defeat in Townsville.