NRL news | Cameron Smith to Brisbane Broncos move backed by Sam Thaiday

A Brisbane swansong for Cameron Smith – followed by a coaching role – would work wonders in leading the Broncos out of the wilderness, club great Sam Thaiday says.

Smith’s future beyond this season is still uncertain, after an unprecedented career of more than 400 NRL games for Melbourne Storm.

Speculation over a final season with the Broncos seems fanciful; though it would ease the Storm’s tricky hooker logjam also involving Brandon Smith and Harry Grant, while offering Brisbane an invaluable addition.

Brisbane 300-gamer Thaiday told Wide World of Sports that the Broncos should jump at the chance to sign Smith, 37, if there was even the smallest possibility.

Cameron Smith in action for Melbourne against the Warriors this season.

“Why not? To be honest, I may have even started that rumour,” Thaiday said on QLDER.

“He is older than me, he’s still playing; I’ve got more hair than him though. But I still think Cam’s got some brilliant footy in him.

“He was on the treadmill on the weekend when he scored his try, he picked up a little injury from that, but I still think he’s got great control of a team and great control of a game. He can really teach some of our young guys a fair few lessons.

“Get him back to Brisbane, where he grew up and played all his junior footy. I’d love to see him again in a coaching role.

“But I know that Melbourne won’t let him go that easily, as well. I’m sure they’ll throw the kitchen sink at him to keep him down there; or maybe throw a boat at him, you never know.”

Inaugural Broncos captain and rugby league Immortal Wally Lewis said that Smith’s signature as a coach would be prized. Smith has previously said that he wasn’t interested in coaching after retiring as a player, though he may yet be lured by the challenge after working under master mentor Craig Bellamy throughout his Storm career.

“I don’t really know whether Cam’s interested in coaching, I’d be very surprised if he wasn’t, though,” Lewis said on QLDER.

“He’s learnt plenty off the finest coaches in the game and he’s gone out and displayed that form on the field wonderfully, to be the best there is.

“Certainly he’ll be determined to be successful for quite some time in rugby league. May want to have a couple of years off but I’d be extremely amazed if he didn’t succeed as a coach.”

Storm legend Cameron Smith chats with Broncos veteran Darius Boyd after their round 11 clash.

The Broncos are running 15th this season, with their dismal 3-9 record placing them only above the Bulldogs. Coach Anthony Seibold is under enormous pressure to turn around the club’s fortunes with an extremely young roster.

Thaiday said that ideally, Smith would be working in the Broncos spine with Tesi Niu at fullback and Tom Dearden at halfback next season.

The one downside would be a demotion for promising young hooker Jake Turpin, though the current No.9 said he would welcome the chance to learn from a future Immortal in Smith.

“You look at a Dearden and you put a Tesi Niu into that fullback position, they get another pre-season together, another pre-season in the gym to get bigger and stronger, working on their combinations …” Thaiday said.

“I’d love to see them go with a younger Tesi Niu [at No.1] rather than Jamayne [Isaako]. It’s always good having Jamayne there, because he can fill that role, but he’s also a fantastic winger as well and is a great finisher out there on the wing.”

Current fullback Darius Boyd will retire after this season, adding to Brisbane’s inexperience issues, while the prospects of senior halves Anthony Milford and Brodie Croft – who Smith played with at Melbourne – are under a cloud thanks to this year’s struggles.

Thaiday’s call for Brisbane to sign Smith follows that of fellow Queensland great Johnathan Thurston, who told Wide World of Sports: “If I was the Broncos, I’d be throwing the kitchen sink at Cameron Smith.”