New York Times By

WASHINGTON () – U.S. Representative Roger Marshall won the Kansas Republican nomination to run for a seat in the U.S. Senate on Tuesday, defeating the anti-immigration firebrand Kris Kobach, the New York Times said.
Marshall, 59, was supported by establishment Republicans who feared a polarizing figure like Kobach could lose the seat in the autumn to Democrats, who might also get control of the Senate.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.