New PlayStation State of Play episode airs August 6

Sony will stream a new episode of ‘State of Play’ on Thursday, August 6th that showcases information on new PlayStation 4 and PlayStation VR games, as well as updates on other PlayStation 5 titles.
The State of Play will take 40+ minutes long and will start at 4pm ET/1pm PT on PlayStation’s Twitch and YouTube channels.
Sony says that there will be no big PS5 announcements during the State of Play, with the presentation focusing on third-party and indie titles that were shown off back in June. Therefore the 40-minute State of Play will focus on PS4 and PS VR games.
The event will have no updates from PlayStation Studio developers and no release dates for the PS5, unfortunately.
If we’re lucky, we might see something from FromSoftware about the previously teased Elden Ring, but I wouldn’t get my hopes up.
Source: PS Blog