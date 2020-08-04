New Couple Alert! Rob Kardashian All Smiles During Date Night With IG Model GiGi

WENN/Instagram

While some people are happy to see him happy, some others warn the ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ star because the stunner used to be friends with Ari Fletcher.

– It looks like Rob Kardashian is ready for a new love now. The Arthur George Socks owner has sparked rumors that he might be dating IG model, Aileen Giselle a.k.a. GiGi, after the latter documented their date night on Monday evening, August 3 on Instagram Stories.

In one video that the stunner posted on the photo-sharing site, Rob could be seen smiling ear to ear as he talked to her. Getting a little bit playful, GiGi put on heart filters on the video as she continued recording the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” alum. She kept the short clip captionless.

Some fans were happy to see Rob smiling again, but some others advised him not to stay with GiGi before it’s too late, considering that she used to be friends with Ari Fletcher. “He’s gonna get himself caught in a situation again,” one person said. “He about to get played again. smh poor guy. All the girls just want is that last name. So sad,” another person commented, as someone else wrote, “Another black Chyna situation.”

Rob was previously in a relationship with Blac Chyna and even got engaged at some point. However, things turned messy between the two after they broke up with the whole “hacker” scandal thing, in which Chyna accused Rob of hacking her phone to expose her. It got even worse when Rob posted three nude photos of Chyna online as they fought for custody of their child, Dream Kardashian.

Even though the two later announced that they amicably co-parented Dream, earlier this year, Rob filed a lawsuit seeking primary custody of their daughter as he accused his ex-fiancee of being a “dangerous existence” for the little girl. However, she has denied the allegations through her lawyer.