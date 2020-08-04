Netflix finally allows people to speed up and slow down playback

Netflix has introduced a feature that allows users to speed up or slow down their shows and films.

The new playback controls are in the process of rolling out across Netflix’s Android and iOS apps, as well as its web browser platform, following a limited trial last year.

People will be able to choose to stream up to 0.5-times slower or 1.5-times faster on their phones, tablets and laptops.

The move was met with concerns by some actors and filmmakers, who claimed that offering a range of playback speeds could impact the quality of the content.





“Distributors don’t get to change the way the content is presented. Doing so is a breaking of trust and won’t be tolerated by the people who provide it,” director Judd Apatow tweeted after the first tests of the tool were introduced last year.

Actor Aaron Paul said that allowing people to binge watch at higher speeds meant “destroying” the watching experience

In a blog post explaining its decision to continue with the full roll-out, Netflix vice president Keela Robison said customers appreciated the choice.

“Similar functionality has been available on DVD players and DVRs for years and the feature has been much requested by members,” she said.

“Most important of all, our tests show that consumers value the flexibility it provides whether it’s rewatching their favourite scene or slowing things down because they’re watching with subtitles or have hearing difficulties.”

1/12 Secret codes Netflix has a staggering number of hidden sub-genres, which you can unlock with special codes. You can browse the codes at http://ogres-crypt.com/public/NetFlix-Streaming-Genres2.html. When you find the one you want, paste it at http://www.netflix.com/browse/genre/CODE (replacing "CODE" with the right combination of numbers). Unfortunately, this is only possible on the Netflix website. 2/12 New features Everyone likes getting early access to new features for things they love, and Netflix lets you do just that. All you need to do is go to your Account page and select Test Participation. 3/12 History We all have our guilty pleasures, though some are guiltier than others. If you really don't want other people to find out what yours is, you can delete it from your viewing history by visiting Netflix's Viewing Activity page, which you can find in the Account menu. 4/12 Rogue users The Viewing Activity page has an option called See Recent Account Access, which shows you information about your account, such as when it has been used, on what device and where. If you spot any rogue-looking activity, you can knock anyone who isn't supposed to have access to your account off your account, by going back to your Account page and selecting Sign Out of All Devices. 5/12 Ratings Unless you're binge-watching a series and therefore don't care about anything else Netflix has to offer, suggestions are important. You can help Netflix improve the recommendations it gives you by actually rating the things you watch. If you hate a film, tell Netflix you hate it. If you love it, say you love it. This tiny bit of extra effort will soon pay off. 6/12 Manual ordering If you're not convinced by the suggestions Netflix automatically adds to your My List section, you can choose to manually order suggestions instead by visiting netflix.com/MyListOrder. 7/12 Downloads Netflix pleased a lot of users when it added the ability to download shows for offline viewing. As well as helping yu save mobile data, it's great for when you're stuck on a plane or somewhere with terrible reception. Find out what films and TV shows are available to download by opening the menu and selecting Available to Download. 8/12 Keep an eye on your data Phone, computer and TV screens are constantly improving, so it's worth checking your Playback Settings (in your Account page) to ensure you're watching Netflix in the best quality you can. On the other hand, however, sometimes your web connection can't keep up. Because nobody likes buffering, you can make a compromise by lowering the playback quality. Doing so could also help you save data if you're on a limited plan. Low quality burns through roughly 0.3GB of data per hour, Medium burns through roughly 0.7GB per hour and High gets through roughly 3GB per hour for HD content, and roughly 7GB per hour for 4K content. 9/12 Switch browsers Google Chrome may be the most popular web browser in the world, but it isn't great for watching Netflix on – the crown belongs to Microsoft Edge. Believe it or not, Netflix even looks better on Internet Explorer than it does on Chrome.

The maximum resolution you can watch Netflix on differs depending on which browser you use. You can go up to 4K on Microsoft Edge, up to 1080p on Internet Explorer and Safari, and up to 720p on Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox and Opera. 10/12 Clearer subtitles You can customise the appearance of subtitles on Netflix to make them easier to read or slightly less prominent – whatever suits you. Go to Subtitle Appearance in your Account menu and play with font, colour, text size and even shadow effects. 11/12 Requests Netflix is constantly refreshing its line-up, but there's always going to be something you want to watch that isn't available. You can request a TV show or film by visiting help.netflix.com/en/TitleRequest. It's an outside shot, but it's worth a try. 12/12 The end If you decide to cancel your Netflix subscription early, your Viewing Activity, recommendations and ratings will still be saved for 10 months. That essentially means there's nothing to lose from closing your account down temporarily – you can pick up where you left off as soon as you resurrect it. It's a good option to have if you're about to go on holiday for a while or decide that you need to cut down on the amount of Netflix-bingeing you've been doing.

Mobile Playback Speeds on Netflix was welcomed by the US National Association of the Deaf and the National Federation of the Blind, who noted that people who are deaf and have difficulty reading appreciate being able to slow down captioning.

Netflix also said that more than 80 per cent of its subscribers use subtitles or closed captions at least once a month, often to learn new languages.

Ms Robison said: “It’s also worth noting that extensive surveys of members across several countries who watched the same titles with or without the feature showed it didn’t impact their perceptions of the content’s quality.”