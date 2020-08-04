NBA games today: Full TV schedule, scores, results for the 2020 season restart

The race to the 2020 NBA playoffs continues Tuesday, Aug. 4, with six “seeding games” on the league’s restart schedule.

A total of 13 NBA teams have already clinched playoff berths, but there is still much to be decided down the stretch. The seedings are far from finalized, and the final postseason spot in the Western Conference could come down to a play-in tournament. It will certainly be an exciting sprint to the finish line.

Below you’ll find everything you need to know about watching the NBA’s restart, including tipoff times and TV channels for the national broadcasts.

NBA games today

Here’s the full schedule for today’s NBA games. Check out SN’s live scoreboard for stats from each game.

Tuesday, Aug. 4

GameTime (ET)National TV
Nets vs. Bucks1:30 p.m.NBA TV, fuboTV
Mavericks vs. Kings2:30 p.m.
Suns vs. Clippers4 p.m.NBA TV, fuboTV
Magic vs. Pacers6 p.m.
Celtics vs. Heat6:30 p.m.TNT
Rockets vs. Trail Blazers9 p.m.TNT

How to watch, live stream NBA games

ESPN and TNT are available from almost all United States cable providers, but NBA TV is only offered by Verizon (channels 89 and 589) and Comcast (channels 734 and 478).

For those who have ESPN and TNT included in their cable or satellite subscriptions, live stream presentations of those networks’ NBA games can be found on the ESPN app and the Watch TNT app, respectively.

For those who don’t have a cable or satellite subscription, there are four major OTT TV streaming options that carry both ESPN and TNT: Sling, Hulu, YouTube TV and AT,amp;T Now. Of the four, Hulu and YouTubeTV offer free trial options.

Below are links to each:

Of the four services, Hulu is the only one that does not carry NBA TV. Fubo TV carries NBA TV but not ESPN or TNT.

All NBA “seeding games” will also be available to stream via NBA League Pass at a reduced price ($28.99) since there are so few games left in the season. However, games on NBA League Pass are blacked out in local markets.

NBA playoff bracket

Here’s what the NBA’s first-round playoff matchups would be if the season ended today.

Eastern Conference

(1) Bucks vs. (8) Nets

(2) Raptors vs. (7) Magic

(3) Celtics vs. (6) 76ers

(4) Heat vs. (5) Pacers

Western Conference

(1) Lakers vs. (8) Grizzlies

(2) Clippers vs. (7) Mavericks

(3) Nuggets vs. (6) Thunder

(4) Rockets vs. (5) Jazz

NBA schedule 2020

(All times Eastern)

Aug. 5

GameTimeNational TV
Grizzlies vs. Jazz2:30 p.m.
76ers vs. Wizards4 p.m.NBA TV, fuboTV
Nuggets vs. Spurs4 p.m.
Thunder vs. Lakers6:30 p.m.ESPN, fuboTV
Raptors vs. Magic8 p.m.
Nets vs. Celtics9 p.m.ESPN, fuboTV

Aug. 6

GameTimeNational TV
Pelicans vs. Kings1:30 p.m.NBA TV, fuboTV
Heat vs. Bucks4 p.m.TNT
Pacers vs. Suns4 p.m.
Clippers vs. Mavericks6:30 p.m.TNT
Trail Blazers vs. Nuggets8 p.m.
Lakers vs. Rockets9 p.m.TNT

Aug. 7

GameTimeNational TV
Jazz vs. Spurs1 p.m.
Thunder vs. Grizzlies4 p.m.NBA TV, fuboTV
Kings vs. Nets5 p.m.
Magic vs. 76ers6:30 p.m.TNT
Wizards vs. Pelicans8 p.m.
Celtics vs. Raptors9 p.m.TNT

Aug. 8

GameTimeNational TV
Clippers vs. Trail Blazers1 p.m.TNT
Jazz vs. Nuggets3:30 p.m.TNT
Lakers vs. Pacers6 p.m.TNT
Suns vs. Heat7:30 p.m.
Bucks vs. Mavericks8:30 p.m.ESPN, fuboTV

Aug. 9

GameTimeNational TV
Wizards vs. Thunder12:30 p.m.
Grizzlies vs. Raptors2 p.m.
Spurs vs. Pelicans3 p.m.ABC, fuboTV
Magic vs. Celtics5 p.m.
76ers vs. Trail Blazers6:30 p.m.NBA TV, fuboTV
Rockets vs. Kings8 p.m.
Nets vs. Clippers9 p.m.NBA TV, fuboTV

Aug. 10

GameTimeNational TV
Thunder vs. Suns2:30 p.m.
Mavericks vs. Jazz3 p.m.NBA TV, fuboTV
Raptors vs. Bucks6:30 p.m.ESPN, fuboTV
Pacers vs. Heat8 p.m.
Nuggets vs. Lakers9 p.m.TNT

Aug. 11

GameTimeNational TV
Nets vs. Magic1 p.m.
Rockets vs. Spurs2 p.m.NBA TV, fuboTV
Suns vs. 76ers4:30 p.m.
Trail Blazers vs. Mavericks5 p.m.
Celtics vs. Grizzlies6:30 p.m.TNT
Pelicans vs. Kings9 p.m.TNT
Bucks vs. Wizards9 p.m.

Aug. 12

GameTimeNational TV
Pacers vs. Rockets4 p.m.NBA TV
Raptors vs. 76ers6:30 p.m.ESPN, fuboTV
Heat vs. Thunder8 p.m.
Clippers vs. Nuggets9 p.m.ESPN, fuboTV

Aug. 13

GameTimeNational TV
Wizards vs. CelticsTBDTBD
Trail Blazers vs. NetsTBDTBD
Kings vs. LakersTBDTBD
Bucks vs. GrizzliesTBDTBD
Pelicans vs. MagicTBDTBD
Mavericks vs. SunsTBDTBD
Spurs vs. JazzTBDTBD

Aug. 14

GameTimeNational TV
76ers vs. RocketsTBDTBD
Heat vs. PacersTBDTBD
Thunder vs. ClippersTBDTBD
Nuggets vs. RaptorsTBDTBD

Sporting News’ Tadd Haislop contributed to this story.

