Nacho Figueras Challenges Ellen DeGeneres’ A-List Friends to Speak Up Amid Toxic Allegations

The polo player tags Jennifer Aniston, Michelle Obama, Jennifer Lopez, Pink, Lady GaGa, Katy Perry and Justin Timberlake as he declares his support for the host of ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’.

Polo player and model Nacho Figueras has slammed Ellen DeGeneres‘ celebrity friends for not standing up for the TV host as she faces allegations of bad behavior behind the scenes of her daytime talk show.

Ellen has been heavily criticized in recent weeks for turning a blind eye to her toxic workplace as past and present staff members report misconduct, racism and sexual harassment.

The allegations prompted DeGeneres to issue an apology, insisting she was unaware that producers on the show had behaved so badly, while promising to take a more active role in the way things are done going forward.

But she has received no support from her so-called celebrity friends – something that has irked Nacho, who is one of Prince Harry’s closest friends.

“I have been patiently waiting for someone with more authority than me to speak up about what a great human being @theellenshow is,” he wrote on Instagram. “I have been very lucky to be on that show many times and I can tell you that it is a very well run machine, everyone was super nice, not just to me but to each other and anyone involved.”

“I have seen Ellen act not just in her show but in public appearances in theaters where she is nice to absolutely everyone, the guy serving the coffee, the person in the elevator, the security guy and the owner of the venue. Everyone loves her because that is who she is. She makes the world a better place for millions of people everyday and we cannot hit her because something may have not been perfect. No one is perfect, and we cannot control everything.”

“I stand for you my friend and I challenge all the amazing people that know you and call you a friend to say who you are. The world has become a very dangerous place because it seems that we cannot make anything right. If I am going to be criticized for defending someone that I think deserves to be defended then so be it. We are all so scared to say what we really think and it seems that we are only relevant if we say whatever the trending social media topic is.”

Nacho went on to tag Jennifer Aniston, Michelle Obama, Jennifer Lopez, Pink, Lady GaGa, Katy Perry and Justin Timberlake, among the celebrities who have insisted they are close to Ellen.

The talk show host’s wife, Portia de Rossi, offered up her support on Monday and thanked fans for their support.