Mother allegedly murdered at her Oatlands home ‘the best mum’

A woman allegedly murdered as she arrived at her home in Sydney’s north-west yesterday has been remembered as “the best mum”.

Daiane Pelegrini, 33, was allegedly ambushed and stabbed multiple times after returning to her Oatlands house with her new boyfriend.

Her ex-partner David Tran is accused of breaking into the unit and waiting for Ms Pelegrini to arrive home.

Daiane Pelegrini died after being stabbed at her Sydney home. ()

Mr Tran then allegedly attacked Ms Pelegrini and injured her new partner, who ran down the street and asked a neighbour to help him call police.

Ms Pelegrini was given CPR by paramedics and rushed to Westmead Hospital, where she later died.

“She was a really good mother… she was the best mum she (their daughter) could ever have,” her ex-husband Marcel Antunes De Ataide said today.

A neighbour described the moment he discovered the 33-year-old’s new boyfriend crouching near a car, bleeding from an injury.

An investigation is underway. ()

“I came out to lock up the garage after work and I found a guy cowering in front of the car with a mobile phone, he handed it to me and just said ‘talk to the police, tell them where I am, someone’s been hurt’,” the neighbour told .

“He was in fear for his life I’m sure.

“He said a friend had been hurt just around the corner, it was a guy that was bigger than him and he would have been killed if he hung around, he was in shock.”

Mr Tran was taken to Westmead Hospital for a mental health check and a coronavirus test. He was discharged this morning to police.

It is alleged he had been messaging and visiting Ms Pelegrini in recent weeks. He is currently being interviewed by police.