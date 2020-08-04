More than 700 infections expected in another virus spike

Premier Daniel Andrews will confirm the state’s COVID-19 cases when he speaks at a press conference at midday.

The potential spike in infections come despite repeated reassurance from health experts that cases will decrease in coming weeks, as Victoria enters its first week of stage four lockdown.

Leading epidemiologist Professor Tony Blakely told Today Victoria’s new restrictions and the mask mandate would cut “chains of transmission”.

“It will start to go down and keep going down over the next week,” Professor Blakely said.

“This is an early analysis, it’s a five-day smoothed average, however it is exactly what we expect.

“I am hoping it will keep going down in the next week or so and then it will steepen in its fall as stage four kicks in a week to ten days after we started.