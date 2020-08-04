Microsoft xCloud | Price, Beta, Release Date, and More

Microsoft remains committed to offering Xbox One and PC fans a variety of ways to play their favorite games, whether that be through physical discs, paid digital downloads, free Xbox Games with Gold titles, or the vault from Xbox Game Pass. One upcoming service, Project xCloud, will allow players to enjoy their favorite games instantly, whether they are playing on a console, PC, or even a mobile phone. The service has the potential to completely change how we experience games — and you’ll be able to try it out very soon. Here’s everything we know about Microsoft xCloud.

What is Project xCloud?

Project xCloud is Microsoft’s video game streaming service, allowing players to instantly stream console and PC games to their device of choice using an internet connection. Similar to the system used by Google Stadia, you won’t download the games you play in Project xCloud. Instead, they’ll be streamed from Microsoft’s own servers, which make use of the Azure Cloud architecture that has been implemented in games like Crackdown 3 and Titanfall. There are 54 different Azure regions around the globe, which should provide stable service to users regardless of their location.

Project xCloud is not designed to replace traditional disc-based and digital gaming. Instead, Microsoft hopes for it to open up console-quality gaming to those who currently lack the necessary hardware to do so or can only play on mobile devices. It also means players will be able to enjoy a particular Xbox or PC game they’re interested in without having to purchase an entire system.

It isn’t clear yet what the quality limit will be on Project xCloud. In a blog post in March 2019, Microsoft Corporate Vice President of Gaming Cloud Kareem Choudhry said that the company still values the console experience, as it allows for 4K gaming with HDR. This could mean Project xCloud will not hit these numbers, which would make its quality less impressive than Google Stadia.

How will Project xCloud work?

Project xCloud will use Microsoft’s Azure datacenters’ hardware to render gaming experiences remotely, and the games will then be streamed to your device of choice. The only requirement is that you have a strong network connection so you will be able to play games at home, as well as while you are traveling. Each server blade has the internals of four Xbox One S systems, if the demonstration video Microsoft released is accurate.

The same cloud saving system currently used to make Xbox Play Anywhere — the cross-buy program for Xbox One and PC — possible will also be used in Project xCloud. This means that if you are playing a game at home and need to leave, you will be able to pick up directly where you left off.

During a demonstration on Inside Xbox in March, we got to see our first look at Project xCloud in action. Running on the Azure data centers’ servers, Forza Horizon 4 was shown streaming to an Android phone, with quality similar to that of the console game. The framerate appeared to be identical, allowing for an experience that was not pared down in any way to work through streaming.

It’s unclear how this quality will compare to the upcoming next-generation Xbox system or systems. According to 3D Realms VP Frederik Schreiber, the console will exceed the capabilities of Google Stadia. When we have concrete technical details on xCloud, it will be easier to make a direct comparison.

To optimize the experience for mobile players, Microsoft will offer multiple control options. These include the ability to use an Xbox One controller via Bluetooth — a feature all-new Xbox One controllers have — and touch support will also be offered. Rather than using a one-size-fits-all control scheme for touchscreens, games will also get their own unique setups to best suit the actions players will be doing.

You won’t be limited to just a handful of Project xCloud enabled games, either. Microsoft plans to allow users to play their entire library of Xbox One games, as well as those Microsoft has released on PC. With more than 3,000 games available on Xbox One alone, it’s an enormous library, and developers won’t have to do anything on their end to make their games work with the Project xCloud service.

Pricing

Thus far, Microsoft has not revealed pricing information for Project xCloud. Seeing as the recently-announced Xbox Game Pass Ultimate will set subscribers back $15 per month, we anticipate Project xCloud will cost around the same. PlayStation Now, Sony’s streaming service, costs $20 per month, so there is a chance the price could be slightly higher.

Microsoft has also not shared how — if at all — it will support game purchases. For those who want to play games the traditional way at home, you’ll have to wait and see if you will receive any credits or discounts for already purchasing games you plan to use in Project xCloud.

However, there will also be a workaround available for those who own games on an Xbox system and plan to leave it plugged in and turned on. You will be able to use your Xbox as your own xCloud server, allowing you to stream games to any of your devices without having to pay an additional fee. All games you own on your system will be supported, which should also include those released for older generations of Xbox.

Beta

A beta preview period is currently underway for Project xCloud, though it is limited to the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, and South Korea.

Those participating in the beta period must be using an Android 6.0 device or newer, along with Bluetooth version 4.0 or newer. The preview build is compatible with Bluetooth-equipped Xbox One controllers, and you must have either 5GHz Wi-Fi or a mobile data plan with 10Mbps minimum download speed.

During this period, more than 50 games are available to play. They include Gears 5, Madden NFL 20, Devil May Cry 5, and Tekken 7. Those who participate are encouraged to offer feedback on the service via Reddit.

iOS users can also register for beta access as of February 2020, but their options are more limited. Only Halo: The Master Chief Collection is available at the moment, and the device must be running on iOS 13.0 or later with Bluetooth 4.0 or newer. Xbox Console Streaming is now available in the beta period. The preview will be available

Don’t expect exclusive games

Though Project xCloud will be competing with Google Stadia, it is unlikely the service will have any exclusive games that aren’t also playable on Xbox consoles or PC. Speaking to Gamasutra, an Xbox representative said it doesn’t currently have plans for exclusives on the system. This is despite xCloud CVP Kareem Choudry previously saying the company was talking about possible exclusives with outside companies.

The games available on xCloud will instead likely be the entirety of the Xbox first-party game lineup. Many of these, including Halo 5 and Gears 5, are already available in the preview period, removing the need for players to also own a console if they are new to the Xbox ecosystem.

Release date for Android

Microsoft announced on August 4 that Project xCloud will launch on September 15 for Android as a bundle with the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription for $15 a month. Microsoft is calling it cloud gaming, and the company said it will have more than 100 games available on Android tablets and phones, exclusively.

Some of the playable games include Minecraft Dungeons, Destiny 2, Tell Me Why, Gears 5, and Yakuza Kiwami 2.

“As the world around us changes and entertainment is readily available no matter the device, it’s our vision to make games accessible in a variety of scenarios,” Microsoft said. “All the experiences you expect on Xbox and your gaming profile travel with you on mobile, including your friends list, achievements, controller settings, and saved game progress.”

The launch won’t apply to iOS devices. As for why, the company told The Verge, “It’s our ambition to scale cloud gaming through Xbox Game Pass available on all devices, but we have nothing further to share at this time regarding iOS.”

The launch will happen in 22 markets, including Austria, Belgium, Canada, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Spain, South Korea, Sweden, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

There will also be new accessories, like clips and travel controllers in partnership with Razer, PowerA, 8BitDo, and Nacon, Microsoft said.

