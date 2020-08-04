Microsoft to Stop Supporting Office 2016 for Mac in October

Microsoft’s Office 2016 for Mac is set to reach its end of support date on October 13, 2020, and after that date, connecting to Office 365 services using the Office 2016 for Mac software will no longer be supported.



Microsoft shared the detail in a support document from July highlighting which versions of Office will be supported for connecting to Office 365 services in the future.

Connecting to Office 365 services using Office 2016 for Mac isn’t supported after October 13, 2020. That’s because Office 2016 for Mac reaches end of support on that date.

Microsoft Office 2016 for Windows, Microsoft Office 2019, Microsoft 365 Apps for enterprise, and Microsoft Apps for business will all continue to work with Office 365.

According to Microsoft, no active measures will be taken to block other versions of the Office client, like Office 2013, but older clients could encounter performance or reliability issues over time.

This suggests that connecting to Office 365 services using Office for Mac 2016 could potentially work after the deadline, but it’s not entirely clear if that will be the case.

Office 2016 for Mac users who rely on Microsoft’s products and services can purchase Office 2019 for $150 or subscribe to Microsoft 365 Personal for $70 per year. Office 2019 will be supported through 2023.