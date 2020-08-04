Meghan Markle Flooded With Well Wishes From Royal Family-in-Law on 39th Birthday Despite Feud Rumors

WENN

The Duchess of Sussexx is flooded with love and congratulations from her British royal family-in-law including Prince William, Kate Middleton, and Prince Charles.

Members of the British royal family have wished Meghan, Duchess of Sussex a happy 39th birthday on Tuesday (4Aug20) – her first since stepping back from official duties.

Meghan and her husband Prince Harry stepped back from their duties as royals earlier this year, prompting crisis talks before they moved across the Atlantic to begin a new life with their 14-month-old son Archie.

Despite reports of royal rifts, Harry’s brother Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge sent their best wishes on Twitter, posting a photo of Meghan greeting a child and writing, “Wishing a very happy birthday to The Duchess of Sussex today! (cake and balloon emojis).”

Harry’s dad Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall also wished the former Suits star well, posting a portrait of her alongside a message which read, “Happy Birthday to The Duchess of Sussex! (balloon emoji).”

Those running the Royal Family’s official page also joined in the celebrations by tweeting a photo of Meghan with Queen Elizabeth II alongside the message, “(cake and balloon emojis) Wishing The Duchess of Sussex a very happy birthday!”

The celebrations come just days after the serialisation of “Finding Freedom” in U.K. newspaper The Times, a book which included a number of bombshell claims about rifts between Prince Harry, Meghan’s and their fellow royals, allegedly leading to their decision to step away from their official roles.