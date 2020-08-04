Megan Thee Stallion Receives Flowers From Michael B. Jordan

WENN

The ‘Hot Girl Summer’ hitmaker takes to Instagram Stories to show her millions of followers the gift that she receives from the ‘Black Panther’ actor, thanking him for the present.

More celebrities have sent Megan Thee Stallion some love after her headline-making incident, including Michael B. Jordan. The “Hot Girl Summer” rapper has taken to Instagram Stories to share what the actor has given to her in addition to thanking him for the gift.

In a picture she shared on the photo-sharing site, Megan showed off a colorful bouquet of flowers that the “Black Panther” actor sent to her place. The “Savage” hitmaker was clearly overjoyed by the sweet gift because she wrote in the caption of the post, “Thank you water head,” alongside a crying-laughing emoji.

Besides Michael, Zendaya Coleman also sent Megan a bouquet of flowers while wishing her a speedy recovery.

Michael and Zendaya joined a slew of celebrities such as Rihanna and Beyonce Knowles who showered Megan with gifts ever since she revealed that she got shot in both feet during an incident that got Tory Lanez arrested. Recent reports suggested that the Canadian singer had been deported to his native country due to his alleged involvement in the incident. “Everything is being kept top secret right now, but he was deported after his arrest,” a source said, adding that the singer won’t be returning to the U.S. until his sentencing or court date.

Unlike Tory who remains mum on the allegations, Megan has addressed the altercation several times on social media. Most recently, she slammed people who made jokes about her incident during an Instagram Live stream and said that she was relieved because the bullets “didn’t touch the bones. They didn’t break tendons.” She added, “I know my mama and daddy, my granny had to be looking out for me with that one because where the bullets hit at, it missed everything, but the motherf***er was in there.”