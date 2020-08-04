Megan Fox’s Ex Brian Austin Green Defends Her From People’s Judgement for Traveling With MGK

WENN

During an appearance on a podcast, the ‘BH90210’ stars also opens up abour how he found out about his ex-wife’s romantic relationship with rapper Machine Gun Kelly.

Brian Austin Green has opened up about how he learned about ex-wife Megan Fox‘s romantic relationship with rapper Machine Gun Kelly. During his appearance on the “Hollywood Raw “podcast, Brian talked about it in addition to his life following his split from the actress.

“I found out in my own way. And that’s as much detail as I’ll give you on that one. I didn’t read about it or anything like that,” the 47-year-old, who shares three kids–Noah Shannon, Bodhi Ransom and Journey River–with Megan, claimed.

Of Megan and MGK’s pictures and reports in the past weeks, Brian said, “You can if you ignore it and avoid it which is what I try and do.” He added, “I try to no read anything or look at anything and not involve myself in it. Just keep my head down and do what I do and focus on the kids. I know she’s going to do the same thing.”

“Everybody is judgmental right now that she’s out of the country working and she’s not around. We travel and we work. It’s no different than before, we’re just no longer together. This is what we’ve been doing for 15 years,” Brian defended his ex. “When one person is traveling and working the other person will step in and take care of things at home and the kids and this situation is no different. It’s not for lack of caring. Megan loves her kids, would do anything for them, and has and will continue to.”

During the interview, the “BH90210” actor also shared about how they would introduce their new partners to their kids. “I think the rule most people follow is you don’t want to introduce someone to your kids as somebody you’re interested in or that you have a relationship with until it’s a very established relationship and something that you’re taking very seriously, because you don’t want people coming in and out of kid’s lives,” he said.

He continued, “It has to be done in a responsible way. We’ve talked about being as responsible as we can with the kids. We want to make this a positive experience as possible.”