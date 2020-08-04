MedMen Announces Addition to Board of Directors

Article content continued

“I’m both excited and humbled to be welcomed onto the MedMen Board. This new relationship between the Viola family and the MedMen business marks yet another step in the direction of equitable opportunity and the continuous growth of the cannabis space,” said Al Harrington, Co-founder and CEO, Viola. “In this role, my goal is to continue to advance core values of minority representation and purpose into MedMen’s vision, which in turn will push towards broader diversity and inclusion as well as new industry standards.”

ABOUT MEDMEN:

MedMen is North America’s leading cannabis retailer with flagship locations in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Chicago, and New York. MedMen offers a robust selection of high-quality products, including MedMen-owned brands [statemade], LuxLyte, and MedMen Red through its premium retail stores, proprietary delivery service, as well as curbside and in-store pick up. MedMen Buds, an industry-first loyalty program, provides exclusive access to promotions, product drops and content. MedMen believes that a world where cannabis is legal and regulated is safer, healthier and happier. Learn more about MedMen and The MedMen Foundation at www.medmen.com

ABOUT VIOLA:

Founded in 2011 by NBA veteran Al Harrington, Viola is one of the nation’s leading producers and licensed wholesalers of premium quality cannabis products. The brand is named after and inspired by Al’s grandmother who suffers from glaucoma and diabetes, finding solace in cannabis remedies. Viola has integrated the latest cutting-edge technology with its own proprietary procedures designed for every stage of the cultivation, extraction and production process. The company is known for its wide variety of product offerings including a high-quality flower to premier butane extracts.

