Matthew Stafford’s wife Kelly rips NFL for handling of QB’s false positive test

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford was removed from the COVID/reserve list on Tuesday after his coronavirus diagnosis turned out to be a false positive. That’s not enough for Stafford’s wife, however.

Kelly Stafford posted a statement to her Instagram on Tuesday criticizing the NFL for its handling of the quarterback’s false positive. She decried how her family has been treated since the false positive was discovered and blamed the league for Stafford’s status going public before it had been determined whether the test results were legitimate or not.