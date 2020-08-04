Matt Barnes RECONCILES w/ Babys Mama Who Put Restraining Order On Him!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
4

MTO News reported earlier this year that retired NBA player Matt Barnes and his baby mama Anansa Sims had a nasty public break-up, that led to Anansa putting a restraining order on Matt.

Well that was then. It now appears that Matt and Anansa have reconciled, and are together again.

Over the weekend, Anansa shared video of Matt in Las Vegas celebrating a birthday with Anasa and her friends.

Swipe through for the video of Matt:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR