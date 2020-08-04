Matt Barnes RECONCILES w/ Babys Mama Who Put Restraining Order On Him!!

MTO News reported earlier this year that retired NBA player Matt Barnes and his baby mama Anansa Sims had a nasty public break-up, that led to Anansa putting a restraining order on Matt.

Well that was then. It now appears that Matt and Anansa have reconciled, and are together again.

Over the weekend, Anansa shared video of Matt in Las Vegas celebrating a birthday with Anasa and her friends.

Swipe through for the video of Matt:

The bitter drama between Matt and Anansa popped off when the former NBA star took to Instagram to share a photo of him and their child Ashton, who they welcomed in 2018.

Matt wrote, “Missing my Lil man.. Hopefully I’ll be allowed to see you soon”

Immediately Anansa fired back at the implication that she’s somehow keeping her son away from Matt. Through her post she let the world know that her son does see his father, Matt Barnes, and added further that there is a restraining order.

She wrote: