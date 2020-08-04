Massive explosion shakes Lebanon’s capital Beirut

A massive explosion shook Lebanon’s capital Beirut on Tuesday, wounding a number people and causing widespread damage.

The afternoon blast shook several parts of the capital and thick smoke billowed from the city centre. Residents reported windows being blown out and a false ceilings dropping.

The explosion appeared to be centred around Beirut’s port and caused wide scale destruction and shattered windows miles away.

An Associated Press photographer near Beirut’s port witnessed people wounded on the ground and widespread destruction in central Beirut. Local news reported large numbers of wounded people.

Some local TV stations reported the blast was at Beirut’s port inside an area where fireworks were stored.

Many buildings were damaged by the explosion, including the headquarters of former Prime Minister Saad Hariri and CNN’s bureau in the city.

A large explosion rips through the Lebanese capital of Beirut. (CNN)

Aftermath of a massive explosion is seen in in Beirut, Lebanon. (AP)

A red cloud hung over Beirut in the wake of the blast as firefighting teams rushed to the scene to try to put out the fire.

Homes were damaged, according to witnesses, and local media video showed cars destroyed and flipped over.

One Beirut resident who was several kilometres away from the site of the blast said her windows had been shattered by the explosion.

“What I felt was that it was an earthquake,” Rania Masri told CNN.

“The apartment shook horizontally and all of a sudden it felt like an explosion and the windows and doors burst open.”The glass just broke. So many homes were damaged or destroyed.”