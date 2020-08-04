Mapping the Damage From the Beirut Explosions

Explosions erupted in Lebanon’s capital on Tuesday evening, leveling buildings, damaging hospitals and shattering windows miles away. At least 78 people were killed.

A shockwave raced from the site of the blasts, Beirut’s industrial waterfront, into the city’s densely populated residential neighborhoods and shopping districts downtown. Dozens of nearby buildings collapsed or were severely damaged, imagery from the aftermath showed.






Patients evacuated

from Karantina

Hospital

Beirut Port Silos

and surrounding

buildings severely

damaged

Warehouse storing

‘explosive materials’

Warehouses destroyed

or damaged

Glass blankets ground

in upscale shopping district

Façade stripped

off towers

Storefronts

shattered downtown

Damage at

Grand Serail

Palace

St. George

Hospital damaged

Wounded children

in Gemmayzeh

Damage at Sodeco

Square mall

Apartment windows

blown out in Achrafieh

Damage at Hotel Dieu

hospital, where around

400 injured people

were later taken

By ·Source: Imagery of the damage. Satellite image from Bing. Street data from OpenStreetMap.

The second of the two blasts could be heard in Cyprus, more than 100 miles away. Broken glass and debris could be seen two miles away, encompassing an area where more than 750,000 people live.


By . Population figures are approximate. Population data from WorldPop, University of Southampton. Satellite image from Bing.

It’s not yet clear exactly what caused the blasts. But officials in the Lebanese capital said 2,750 tons of highly explosive ammonium nitrate had been stored in a depot at the center of the explosion.

The explosions erupted next to a tall building called the Beirut Port Silos, which could be seen partially collapsed amid the rubble of nearby buildings. Several fires burned across the port area, seen in this panoramic image.



Panoramic image by , stitched together from several photos from the site.

Videos and photos taken from the scene showed a thick cloud of grey smoke hovering over the Medditeranean before an enormous burst of red and orange fumes exploded into the sky.

