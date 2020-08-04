Lou Williams cleared to return to Clippers after quarantine

Lou Williams missed the Los Angeles Clippers’ first two games of the NBA restart over a decision he made when leaving the Orlando bubble, but the veteran guard is officially eligible to return.

Williams has cleared his 10-day quarantine and will play on Tuesday night against the Phoenix Suns, his agent told Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Williams left the Orlando bubble prior to the resumption of the season because of a death in the family. While he was away, a photograph posted by a fan showed him at the Magic City strip club in Atlanta. Players who leave the bubble and return have to quarantine for a minimum of four days and test negative for COVID-19, but the NBA forced Williams to quarantine for 10 days after it was confirmed that he went to the club.

While Williams insists he only went to the strip club to pick up his favorite meal, that did not matter to the NBA. For what it’s worth, a dancer at the club says Williams also paid for dances from multiple women.

The Clippers have gone 1-1 since the season resumed, and having Williams back in the lineup will be a nice boost for them. The former NBA Sixth Man of the Year is averaging 18.7 points and 5.7 assists per game this year.