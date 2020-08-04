Lord & Taylor, oldest U.S. department store, goes bankrupt

Article content continued

Lord & Taylor closed all of its stores temporarily in March as governors ordered residents to shelter in place to combat the spreading virus. In court filings, company officials said they are slowly starting to reopen some stores and have recalled 400 employees.

San Francisco-based Le Tote offers fashion-apparel rentals. Executives at the company have planned to cut the number of Lord & Taylor stores and target younger women with luxury try-on studios, beauty subscriptions and rental drop-off points.

Under the deal with Hudson’s Bay, the seller agreed to cover Lord & Taylor’s rent for three years, saving Le Tote US$58 million annually. Le Tote said in a court filing Sunday that its companies reported revenue of about US$253.5 million in 2019.

The economic body blows wrought by the COVID-19 pandemic pushed Le Tote into putting Lord & Taylor into Chapter 11, Ed Kremer, the company’s chief restructuring officer, said Monday in court filings.

Le Tote officials were grappling with “carrying the increased expenses associated with the acquisition, as well as the brick-and-mortar assets which were unusable for a substantial period of time,” Kremer said in the filings. “These unprecedented market developments, compounded by lower-than-expected financial results, adversely impacted liquidity” and left the retailer drowning in debt, he added.

Le Total officials cut a deal with lenders to allow them access to cash to fund an effort to sell the company and “maximize value for all stakeholders,” Kremer added.

The case is Le Tote Inc., 20-33332, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Eastern District of Virginia (Richmond).

