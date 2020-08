The Detroit Lions announced Tuesday that star quarterback Matthew Stafford has been activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list.

In a statement released by the Lions, they shared that Stafford was forced onto the reserve/COVID-19 list because of a false-positive test. Following that test result, Stafford tested negative on his next three tests.

So, in short, Stafford never had COVID-19.