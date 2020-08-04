Lil Scrappy and Bambi Welcome Their Second Child Baby Xylo

Instagram

The rapper and ‘Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta’ star has taken to Instagram to share a video of them in the delivery room before later posting a picture of Bambi holding back their second child in a hospital bed.

Lil Scrappy and Bambi are now proud parents of two. The “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” star and his wife, who announced that they’re expecting a child together at the beginning of this year, took to Instagram to share the news about the arrival of their baby girl Xylo.

On Monday, August 3, the rapper shared on the photo-sharing platform a video of them in the delivery room. He panned the camera at himself while he donned a blue hospital gown. “It’s time,” he simply captioned the post.

<br />

An hour later, Scrappy shared a picture of Bambi holding back their second child in a hospital bed. She could be seen lovingly looked at baby Xy, who was covered with a blanket.

<br />

“She’s here everybody wish my wife @adizthebam a congratulations for being so strong she pushed for 10 min and had our #BabyXYLO beaurtiful [sic] head full of hair 7lbs 5oz,” he shared in the caption. “we are blessed and I’m thanking God he blessed us with a healthy baby.”

Fellow celebrities had shared congratulatory messages in the comment section. Among them is Boosie Badazz (Lil Boosie) who wrote, “My niece here.” “Love & Hip Hop” producer Mona Scott added, “Congratulations!!!”

“LHH” couple Forst Kirk and Rasheeda Kirk also congratulated the couple. Joining them were “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” alums Eva Marcille and Phaedra Parks. “CONGRATULATIONS TO YOU BOTH!” Amanda Seales chimed in.

Bambi and Scrappy announced the pregnancy news in February. Bambi was “around 18 weeks pregnant” at that time and they had yet to learn about the gender just yet. Later, they hold a special intimate party to reveal the baby’s gender while honoring Kobe Bryant in the process.

The couple’s new bundle of joy joins their firstborn Breland, who was born in September 2018. Meanwhile, Xylo also has one child, 15-year-old Emani, from a previous relationship with Erica Dixon.

Scrappy and Bambi got married in an intimate ceremony in September 2017. They announced their marriage only a month later, surprising their fans.