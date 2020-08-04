Light aircraft crashes and bursts into flames in Sussex

A pilot died today after his light aircraft crashed and burst into flames near woods in Sussex.

The plane came down in open ground near the village of Cross in Hand in Heathfield shortly after 11am.

The plane was controlled by a private pilot who had just taken off from the nearby Voliamo Flying School.

A witness told : ‘He was a private pilot. He took off and was in the air for about three hundred feet before the engine failed.

‘He tried to land in a field just outside the runway but he crashed and two fuel tanks exploded. The fire brigade arrived five minutes later. He died in the wreckage’

Police and ambulance crews responded to the incident while firefighters put out the flames.

A policeman guarding the site of the crash near the village of Cross in Hand near Heathfield, East Sussex

Another witness told the Brighton Argus: ‘A pilot had an accident. They landed a couple of fields off the runway – they crashed.

‘The fire brigade came but the plane was already on fire. Nobody could do anything about it.’

The Air Accident Investigations Branch is investigating today’s crash.

An East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: ‘Crews were called following reports of a light aircraft crash.

‘They used one in seven foam to extinguish the fire.’

South East Coast Ambulance Service said it had sent ‘a number of resources’ to the scene.

Sussex Police said: ‘The aircraft came down in open ground’.

There was another plane crash in the area in 2016, when the pilot crashed into a tree. He was the only person on board and escaped unhurt.